Great Eight Straight Wins For Augustana Soccer After Victory Over Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s soccer team (11-1-1) got off to a hot start on Sunday’s Senior Day affair as it defeated the MSU Moorhead Dragons (4-4-4) 3-0.

The Vikings scored just one minute and 14 seconds into the contest when senior forward Claire Dahm sent a beautiful shot to the top of the net for a 1-0 lead. Dahm’s goal proved to be the game-winner and was her fifth goal in four games. Fellow senior Grace Behm cashed in on the assist to begin what would become a career day for her.

Just two minutes later, in the fourth minute of the game, Behm dribbled the ball half the length of the field, before she pulled up, made a move on a defender, and sniped a perfect shot to the top-right corner of the net for her fifth goal of the season and a 2-0 Vikings lead. It was Behm’s third point of the day and it also tied her with Dahm and freshman Sylvia Fehr for the team lead in goals at five.

After almost 80 minutes of game time and a flurry of Viking shots on goal, Behm took over the team lead in goals to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead. She corralled the ball after a scramble in front of the net and sent it past the MSU Moorhead goalkeeper. The goal gave Behm a single-game career-high in points with five.

Overall, the Vikings outshot the Dragons 28-8 and placed an impressive 17 shots on goal. Behm tallied 10 shots of her own and placed eight of them on goal to go along with her already impressive stat line.

In addition to their eighth-straight win on senior day, the Vikings victory was also head coach Brandon Barkus’ 150th coaching victory at Augustana. This is Barkus’s 14th season at the helm of Augustana soccer and he owns a .549 winning percentage.

The Vikings hit the road next weekend when they face Minnesota Crookston on Friday at 3 p.m. and Bemidji State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

