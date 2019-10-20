Jackrabbits Fluster Fort Wayne To Claim Eleventh Straight Shutout Win

SDSU Wins 3-0

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s soccer rolled to a 3-0 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday, notching its 11th consecutive win while celebrating Senior Day at Fishback Soccer Park.

SDSU (13-3, 5-0 Summit League) recognized Maggie Smither, Shayna Stubbs, Darina Poelstra, Carina McLennan and Leah Manuleleua before the game.

Maya Hansen, Abigail Kastens and Karlee Manding scored for the Jacks, while Manuleleua and McLennan recorded assists.

The Jackrabbits fired a season-high 27 shots in the victory, putting 13 on goal, while the Mastodons (4-8-3, 0-4-1) had 12 shots with six on target.

Maggie Smither notched career shutout No. 31 with a six-save performance, playing behind a defensive line of Gabby Vivier-Hannay, Rachel Preston and Kaitlin Zabel for a majority of the contest.

“I didn’t think today was our best, and we probably need to credit Purdue Fort Wayne for that,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “We played a bit too individualized and that prevented us from getting into a great rhythm. We certianly had some great individual moments, but we feel there’s a better level of performance inside this team.

“I do want to recognized the five seniors that we celebrated today. They’ve all made their mark on the field for our program, but their true legacy is found in the culture they’ve helped us create at South Dakota State.”

Hansen opened the scoring with her sixth goal of the year at 24:30. After gathering the ball in the attacking third, Hansen moved past her defender and broke away into the box, sending a shot towards the far post for the game’s first goal.

With halftime looming, State stretched its lead to 2-0 in the 42nd minute off the foot of Kastens, as the sophomore forward took a thru ball from McLennan into the box and past a diving Mastodon keeper.

That score held until the final 15 minutes of action, when Manding put the Jacks ahead 3-0 off an assist from Manuleleua, who sent a low cross into the box for one-touch goal.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 10-2-1 all-time against Purdue Fort Wayne and has won five straight.

SDSU’s 11-game winning is a new record for the Jackrabbit soccer program.

Maya Hansen is now fourth in the Summit League this season with six goals.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up its home slate next Thursday against North Dakota State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics