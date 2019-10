#2 O’Gorman Sweeps BV in Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights improved to 17-4 Monday night at the Knights gym. The Brandon Valley Lynx pushed them to the limit and led for much of the first set before losing 25-22. But the Knights then took command and went on to get a 25-22, 25-6, 25-15 sweep. They play at #4 Roosevelt Tuesday night.