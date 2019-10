Authorities: Body Found in Mitchell, Death Investigation Underway

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, S.D. – A death investigation is underway in Mitchell after authorities say they found a body.

Authorities say a body was found Sunday near railroad tracks in the 800 block of West Hanson Avenue. Authorities say the body appears to be a 47-year-old, formerly from Mitchell.

Authorities are waiting on an autopsy and forensic identification.

Authorities say there is no indication of foul play.