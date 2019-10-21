Blend Interactive to Start Mentorship Program for Young Professionals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Talented young professionals in South Dakota have a new opportunity for career guidance and growth in downtown Sioux Falls.

Blend Interactive is a website design and development firm founded in Sioux Falls and they have a strong belief in keeping talent in South Dakota.

They are starting a new mentorship program called ‘Beep’ for developers, project managers, and digital experts. Mentees will be paired with an employee at the firm who will help guide them through course work and career opportunities.

“With this mentorship program we hope to really educate them and make them knowledgeable of what it really is like to work day-to-day in the industry,” says Blend Interactive CEO Karla Santi.

One intern turned employee at Blend Interactive, Jack Donovan, wishes that the mentorship program was available to him while he was still in college.”The mentorship is something that I wish I could have had when I was in college. I was working on personal projects of my own and also I didn’t know exactly how to transition from college to the real world yet so it would be very helpful if you’re a perspective student not really knowing where you want to go with your degree.”

Blend Interactive will pair around 10 to 12 applicants with one of their employees for the program starting in January and ending in May.

To apply for the program, send a short essay about why you’d be good for the program to ships@ blendinteractive.com by Friday November 29th.