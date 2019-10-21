Dakota State Men Lose to Bethany in Home Opener

Dakota State Men Lose to Bethany in Home Opener

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State (S.D.) men’s basketball team opened their 2019-20 season under eleventh-year head coach Gary Garner versus Bethany (Kan.) of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Monday evening at DSU Fieldhouse. The Swedes used an 11-2 run in the final 5:06 to pull away past the Trojans by the score of 75-65.

Dakota State’s nine-game home opener winning streak came to an end Monday evening. Bethany played their second game this season, lifting their overall record to 2-0 (BC defeated at Midland, Neb. 80-78 on Oct. 19).

The Trojans continue their action this weekend with a pair of games in the C3 Hotel Classic, hosted by Hastings (Neb.). DSU plays Concordia (Neb.) – where former Trojan men’s basketball player Brendon Boomsma who is currently the graduate assistant coach for CU – on the first day of the classic Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dakota State plays the host-team Hastings (Neb.) at 4 p.m. Both games will be held at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings, Neb.

Bethany (Kan.) 75, Dakota State (S.D.) 65 – FINAL