HS Student Hospitilzed for Severe Head Injury Sustained in Football Game

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



A Britton football player in the hospital for a severe head injury he sustained during a game on Friday.

Trevor Zuehlke, a quarterback for Britton-Helca, was airlifted to the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls where he is listed in critical condition.

According to a page set up on caringbridge.org, while in the hospital, he was given a CT scan which showed bleeding on his brain and he’s been put into a medically-induced coma to allow his brain swelling to go down.