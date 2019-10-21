The Jackrabbits Are Prepared and Ready for Their ESPN Spotlight

BROOKINGS, SD— The Jackrabbits have been pitching and marketing for ESPN’s hit show College Gameday to come to Brookings.

Now, they got it. College Gameday will be featuring NDSU verse SDSU for their college football game of the week.

“It’s obviously a huge production. It’s an interesting process when you find out Sunday around noontime that they’re going to be here in less than a week. Basically, you’re putting on a major show,” said Justin Sell, SDSU athletic director.

The hype is real, SDSU has sold out all their game day tickets for the first since Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium opened in 2016.

“I’m super excited. College Gameday has been at NDSU twice and we finally to have that experience. It’s going to be so awesome to see Kirk Herbstreit and all the guys up there,” said SDSU junior Briar Peterson.

College Gameday has already been to Fargo twice and each time they set-up in the downtown area.

If we read the tea leaves that could mean a big boom for one Cubby.

“Once it got announced that college game day was coming, we expect it to be like a Hobo Day which is our busiest Saturday of the year,” said Gus Theodosopoulos, Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill owner.

Cubby’s ownership says they will be opening their doors at around 7:30 am on Saturday in preparation for the crowd.

“It’s going to be crazy around here, we’ll be ready,” said Theodosopoulos.

At the heart of the Game Day experience is a rivalry, that the Jacks always want to win.

“Jacks by one. It doesn’t matter,” said Sell. “That’s how it works for me as the AD. I want it to be a lot more. It would make life a lot easier but yes Jacks by one.”

The SDSU athletic department says they will release more details later this, including where the show will be shot in Brookings.