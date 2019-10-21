Out and About with Kali: Week of October 21

Halloween candy and beer make for a perfect pairing, the crew at Woodgrain Brewing believes. And you can check it out for yourself, it’s one of the events Kali Trautman is highlighting this week in our Out and About series with KDLT News Today.

Thursday, October 24 – Third Annual Halloween Candy and Beer Pairing, WoodGrain Brewing Co., Sioux Falls, SD

Who knew candy and beer could pair so well together! Well, WoodGrain Brewing has done their research and will have a pairing list put together for some of the traditional Halloween candy and their specialty brews. You won’t want to miss this Halloween staple!

Thursday, October 24 – Saturday, October 26 – Jaycees Feargrounds Haunted House, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

The Sioux Falls Jaycees have turned the Fairgrounds into the feargrounds and have created a haunted museum, reliving some of the haunted history. If you love a good scare, well then this is the perfect place for you!

Friday, October 25 – Sunday, October 27 – ZooBoo, Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls

ZooBoo is the region’s premier Halloween event. Every year, the Zoo thrills children and adults alike with a three-night Halloween extravaganza. Over the course of three nights, 10,000+ visitors will wind their way through the decorated exhibits and walkways in the Zoo, collecting candy and trinkets at a variety of treat tents from costumed presenters. Along the way, visitors dressed as their favorite superheroes or movie characters will pass by the Extinct Species Graveyard and see the markers for animals like the Dodo Bird and Caspian Tiger. Other highlights include the Creepy Carousel and the “Hall of Flames,” which features over 300 hand-carved and lit Jack-o’-lanterns.

Saturday, October 26 – Halloween at Lake Lorraine, Sioux Falls

FREE

The businesses at Lake Lorraine are hosting a fall, family friendly event to celebrate the Halloween weekend! Activities include trick or treating at the participating businesses, a costume contest, Halloween games and a themed photo booth! Bring the kiddos out for a little early Halloween fun!

Saturday, October 26 – Trick or Treat Trails, Big Sioux Recreation Park

Free with valid State Park pass

Bring the whole family out for a day of Halloween fun outside on the trails! Dress in your best costume to trick or treat alone the decorated trail at Big Sioux Recreation Park. Cost is free with a valid State Park pass.