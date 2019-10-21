Police Ask for Help Identifying Possible Witnesses in D-Days Hit and Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Vermillion Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men that were possible witnesses of a hit and run that sent a USD student to the hospital on Dakota Days.

Police say the three men have been identified as possible eyewitnesses of the hit and run that happened on October, 5.

Police say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street at around 2 a.m. They are asking if you are one of them or know them to contact Detective Davis at (605) 677-7070 or at mdavis@vermillionpd.org.

You can watch the video on the Vermillion Police Department’s Facebook page.

PREVIOUS STORY

A University of South Dakota student is recovering tonight after she says she and her friend were the victims of a D-Days hit and run.

Jaycie Pohlman says it happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The USD senior says she and her friend were walking home when they were hit by a car, which drove away.

Police found the two lying in the road at the intersection of Prentis Avenue and Main Street in Vermillion. All Jaycie remembers is waking up in an ambulance. The two are expected to make full recoveries but Jaycie is still suffering from several injuries.

“I got pretty bad road rash around my head, I had rocks in my skin, I have two black eyes, a lot of face swelling my head got busted a little bit up here as well,” said Jaycie.

Jaycie’s family has placed an ad in the USD student paper asking anyone with information to contact the Vermillion Police Department.