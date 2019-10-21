Police: Man Arrested for Stealing Car with 2-Year-Old Inside

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say a man is behind bars this morning after they say he stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside and left the child unattended at a laundromat.

Police say just before 8 a.m. Monday, a woman made a stop at a convenience store near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue with her vehicle on and her 2-year-old inside. They say 36-year-old Graylin Tanner jumped in the vehicle and left the area.

Police say at some point Tanner dropped the 2-year-old off at a laundromat near 6th Street and West Avenue. The victim’s phone was still inside the vehicle and police were able to locate it downtown.

Tanner was located with the vehicle near 8th Street and Phillips Avenue and arrested. Tanner is facing second-degree burglary, grand theft, and felony child abuse charges.

Police say the 2-year-old was not injured.