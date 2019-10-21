Scoreboard Monday, October 21st
Men’s Basketball
Bethany 75, Dakota State 65
N.F.L.
New England 33, NY Jets 0 (4th quarter)
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 16-14
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Chadron, Neb. def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-6
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20
Custer def. Edgemont, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8
Ethan def. Avon, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21
Faulkton def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-6, 25-9
Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Groton Area def. Langford, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 25-16
Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-16, 25-11
Rapid City Christian def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13
Scotland def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15
South Border, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21
Sturgis def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-15, 25-6, 25-4
Tri-State, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18