Scoreboard Monday, October 21st

KDLT Sports,

Men’s Basketball

Bethany 75, Dakota State 65

N.F.L.

New England 33, NY Jets 0 (4th quarter)

H.S. Volleyball

Aberdeen Christian def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 16-14

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Chadron, Neb. def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-6

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

Custer def. Edgemont, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8

Ethan def. Avon, 18-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21

Faulkton def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-6, 25-9

Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Groton Area def. Langford, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 25-16

Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21

Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20

Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-16, 25-11

Rapid City Christian def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13

Scotland def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-6, 25-15

South Border, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21

Sturgis def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-15, 25-6, 25-4

Tri-State, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18

