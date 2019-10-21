Stig, Sell Excited That Gameday is Coming to Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD… The ESPN Gameday Pre-game show is coming to Brookings prior to Saturday’s big showdown with NDSU for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. It’s the first time the show has ever broadcast from South Dakota, it’s been to Fargo twice. Obviously it’s a huge game for both teams with so much at stake for the post season. But John Stiegelmeier still knows how much fun it will be for the student body and Jacks fans and Athletic Director Justin Sell knows it’s an opportunity for the school to further showcase itself.

Coach Stig says: “We should rejoice in that. There’s a reason we’re on Gameday. It’s a neat pat on our university, our football program and our athletic department. I think it’s going to be really crazy, it will be fun. People are going to think about it because of Gameday it’s even a bigger game and that just adds to more excitement. I tell our students all the time that it starts with them so I know they’re going to show up…

Justin Sell, SDSU AD says: “To showcase that and get to do it on a national stage is truly a treat and an opportunity that we’re not taking for granted. We’re going to try and put our best foot forward to showcase what’s best about being a South Dakotan…”

The show will air from 8am until 11am. The kickoff to the Dakota Marker game is 2:00.