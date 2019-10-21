Strong Showing For SDSU Sophomore Running Back

Strong Showing For SDSU Sophomore Running Back

BROOKINGS, SD…Driving up to Dana J Dykhouse Stadium, you can’t miss the billboards that ring it.

One in particular, with former SDSU star rusher Zach Zenner, caught Pierre Strong Junior’s eye.

“Yeah, you know the big picture he got right there? Yeah that’s what I’m trying to get! I’m trying to get like him. I definitely think I can.” Sophomore Strong says.

And seeing things before they happen is something he does pretty well.

“I can look one way, feel the line moving, boom! Go back that way! I just got vision, you know I can see the whole field.” Pierre says.

After redshirting in 2017, the Arkansas native started near the bottom of the Jackrabbits depth chart.

“I was just looking mainly for a special teams role, keep my grades up, get bigger for after people graduate.” Strong says.

Until a wave of injuries at running back elevated Pierre, giving him the chance to elevate his game. Strong ran for more than 1100 yards and 11 touchdowns despite not becoming the starter until the 8th game of the season.

“He’s definitely a beast. He’s really fast in the open field so if you try to run from behind him, you’re probably not going to get him.” SDSU Freshman QB J’Bore Gibbs says.

“I was happy with Pierre’s success. I was really happy with how he handled it and the honors he got. He’s got a bright, bright future.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

Strong’s pace has continued this year with more than 750 yards and six touchdowns through seven games, and you don’t need Pierre’s vision….

“I’m not trying to be cocky but I knew what I could do. I’ve always been hungry and ready and when I got that time I just took off with it.” Strong says.

….to see that he’s on his way make his own place in Jackrabbit history.

In Brookings, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.