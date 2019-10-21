Superintendent’s Son Has Record-Breaking Weekend in NFL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- In professional football, a major record was set in last night’s Eagles versus Cowboys game. The cowboy’s kicker, Brett Maher, kicked a 63-yard field goal and the second longest in NFL history.

Maher also becomes the first kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards in his career. It’s the longest field goal in Dallas Cowboys’ franchise history and you may recognize the last name.

Brett is the son of Sioux Falls school district superintendent Brian Maher.

Dr. Maher was at the game last night. He said watching his son accomplish this was indescribable.

“It was the emotion any parent would have seeing their kid in a really successful situation. And I’m usually pretty conservative in my reactions and my emotions. And let’s just say, I wasn’t so conservative in my reaction and in my emotion when he when he hit that one…there were lots of hugs.”

Dr. Maher says Brett was without a doubt relieved with a sense of satisfaction. To make things even sweeter, the Cowboys would go on to beat the Eagles 37-10.