Coyotes Win Streak Reaches Sweet 16

VERMILLION, SD…Most athletes are superstitious when it comes to winning streaks, so you’ll understand why Sami Slaughter was distraught after 11 straight Coyote volleyball victories.

“I had the same pony tail and I wore it for every practice and every game. And then two weeks ago I lost it, and so I was a little bit nervous!” USD Junior Sami Slaughter says.

Fortunately for her, it’s hard to imagine anything putting a hex on South Dakota’s remarkable roll.

The Coyotes have won a program record 16 consecutive matches in part because the most important numbers to coach Leanne Williamson are 1 and 0.

“People probably laugh at this but at one point in time today I had to ask someone what the record was because it’s just not something that we focus on. We obviously know where we’re at, we know the standings, but at the same time, we have really, really tried to focus on us.” Williamson says.

Which means knowing that, in the pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid, losing isn’t an option.

The Coyotes RPI peaked at 33 this year and currently puts them in a favorable position to get a higher postseason seed or an at-large bid should they fail to defend their Summit League Tournament Title, position any loss could jeopardize.

“There’s always that what if? So if we don’t win, are we even going to make it?” Slaughter says.

And the streak hasn’t come easily with the Coyotes winning four five set matches during it, something they think will get them ready for the conference tournament.

“It gives us that grit and determination knowing that we can’t just step on the court and expect to win. That every team is going to give us their best.” Slaughter says.

“They just really trust each other. The buy-in is huge and I think you can see that on the floor.” Williamson says.

Where they’ll to continue making their own luck.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.