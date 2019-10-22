Daniel Extra Excited For GameDay to Come to His Hometown of Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD… The fact that ESPN’s GameDay pre-game show is coming to Brookings for Saturday’s game between SDSU and NDSU has been big news since it was announced Sunday. John Stiegelmeier and Justin Sell shared their excitement with KDLT Sports on Monday, but how do the players feel? Especially Brookings native Mikey Daniel is probably more fired up than any of his teammates because it’s actually in his home town.

Mike Daniel, SDSU Sr. RB (Brookings) says: “I mean this is a dream. When I woke up on Sunday and heard the news about it I got chills. Almost got a little teary-eyed because this was actually a realistic thing and as a kid that’s the biggest stage you can play on is GameDay and having the opportunity to be in my hometown and bring that to Brookings is truly an honor and a blessing and like I said, I got the chills and I’m still like in awe about it almost…”

Christian Rozeboom, SDSU Sr. LB (West Lyon) says: “I think it’s sweet for the community and the fans, the school but if we don’t win I think that’s kind of not a good ending to the weekend so…”

It’s extra exciting for players from this area. But they are mostly concerned with the game that kicks off at 2:00. The winner will have control of the Missouri Valley and more importantly home field in the post season.