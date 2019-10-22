HBC and Luverne Both Advance in Minnesota Playoffs

HBC and Luverne Both Advance in Minnesota Playoffs

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



HILLS & LUVERNE, MN… The home teams both advanced in the Minnesota high school football playoffs Tuesday night. In Hills, Gavin Wysong went 9 of 10 passing for 156 yards and 3 TD’s and carried the ball 14 times for 188 yards and 3 more TD’s. Not to be outdone, Tyson Bork had 216 yards on 14 carrries and 3 scores in Hills Beaver Creek’s 72-30 win over Lyle Pacelli.

In Luverne, it was a scoreless game at half-time between the Cardinals and Worthington. But in the 3rd quarter Casey Sehr hit Bailey Cowell for a 27 yard score and then Ashton Sandbulte, who had 96 yards rushing, broke loose for a 28 yard TD run as Luverne pitched a shutout 14-0.

Both team advance to the next round on Saturday. See scores from area teams in the KDLT Scoreboard.