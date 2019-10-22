Hotel on Phillips: One Week Later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s been about a week and a half since the opening of Hotel on Phillips and employees say the turn out’s been exciting.

The hotel opened on October 10. It’s a historical building with modern rooms. The hotel has already had a decent number of guests. It had band performances and a wedding celebration — even an appearance from the Historical Society.

Brenda Schmidt, President, and CEO of Kelly Inns Ltd, the company running the hotel, says the building itself makes the hotel unique.

“To take a hundred and one year old building and to re-purpose it, we’ve had so many people come in and say, I worked up on the 8th floor or 4th floor or whatever and that have worked here as a bank building, and, of course, people are looking for new experiences that travel to town,” Schmidt says.

The hotel has 90 rooms with 15 different designs. Amenities include a bar and fitness center.