Authorities Identify Pilot in Single-Engine Plane Crash Near Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have released the name of the pilot involved in a single-engine plane crash near Aberdeen.

Brown County authorities located the wreckage of an airplane that went missing Wednesday, October 9. Authorities recovered the body of the pilot of the plane later on Tuesday.

The pilot and registered owner of the plane has been identified as 70-year-old Gerald Seliski of Helca, South Dakota. Authorities say an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Search crews have been out both on land and in the air since October 9, trying to locate the wreckage. Authorities say a hunter came across the wreckage Monday night, three miles north of Aberdeen.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified. The NTSB is expected to arrive in Aberdeen on Tuesday and will take over the investigation.

The small blue and white single-engine Cessna was heading to Oakes, North Dakota last week but never arrived. The plane was occupied by one pilot with no passengers.