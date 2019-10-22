SD, ND Congressmen Make Dakota Marker Game Day Bet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The two congressmen representing the Dakotas have challenged each other to a friendly bet in a video they posted on Twitter.

We have a big game coming up this weekend between @SDState and @NDSUfootball. @RepArmstrongND and I decided to make a little wager ahead of @CollegeGameDay. @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/Ciy3FMgSlv — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) October 21, 2019

As we’ve told you, SDSU will host NDSU for the Dakota Marker game which is bringing ESPN’s College GameDay crew to Brookings.

Representative Dusty Johnson and North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong have bet each other that their state’s school will win. Whoever loses, will have to keep the winning team’s football helmet on their desk for a week.

“And really, we want to make sure there is a public shaming component to this so the losing congressman will have to wear the opposing team’s helmet for a little while. Just for a social video or two,” says Johnson.

We’re told that Johnson is feeling so confident, that he’s already picked the helmet he intends to have Armstrong wear.