Vinyl Records on Pace to Outsell CDs

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALL, SD—Out with the new and in the with old, Vinyl records are back on the rise.

“They’re making a strong comeback. When CDs first came out a majority of people just dumped their records and started buying CDs. There are always a few people who were going to keep collecting them and a lot of the punk rock bands kept putting out vinyl so it never completely died,” said Steve Zastrow, owner of Downtown Vinyl.

These old records are alive and well.

According to a report done by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), for the first time in 33 years, vinyl records are pacing to outsell CDs.

“People have been getting more into them lately. But my wife and I, we’ve always loved vinyl and there is always a market for it,” said Dan Nissen, owner of Total Drag.

CDs sales dropped by 34 percent at the end of 2018.

Although streaming services still dominate the music industry, making up 80 percent of its revenue.

Over the years, vinyl records sales have been in increasing, from 2016 to 2017 there was an 18.5 percent year-over-year increase in sales of new vinyl.

“It’s just having something tangible, from the artwork to just the fun of getting a brand-new vinyl record, and throw it on your turn-table,” said Nissen.

In 1982 CDs came along and they were supposed to make vinyl records obsolete. then in the 2000s I-Pod and streaming services came along making it easier for consumers to get their music.

But it still comes down to picking the right music for you.

“When you get home at the end of the day and do some real serious listening it’s the best sounding format. It’s arguable but a lot of people say it does sound the best. You’re just pushing a button and a song starts playing,” said Zastrow.