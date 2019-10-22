Wreckage of Single-Engine Plane Found North of Aberdeen

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Brown County authorities say they have located the wreckage of an airplane that went missing Wednesday, October 9. Search crews have been out both on land and in the air since, trying to locate the wreckage.

But it was a hunter, the Brown County Sheriff indicates located the plane, around 6:10 pm Monday night. The site is approximately 3 miles north of Aberdeen, SD. Officials are working to confirm the identity of the pilot and further details will be released as soon as they are available and families have been notified.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently leading the investigation until NTSB arrives on scene.

The small blue and white single-engine Cessna was heading to Oakes, North Dakota last week but never arrived. The plane was occupied by one pilot with no passengers.