300 Pumpkins Carved in Cut ‘N Gut Event for Zoo Boo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over 115 community volunteers came to the Great Plains Zoo in preparation for the zoo’s signature Halloween event.

The annual pumpkin carving event Cut ‘N Gut was Wednesday. Volunteers spent the day de-gutting around 300 pumpkins and carving them into different spooky Halloween themed Jack-O-Lanterns.

This is all for the Zoo Boo event this weekend where kids dress up in costumes and trick or treat their way through the zoo.

“We’ll have more than 300 carved and lit pumpkins on the paths at Zoo Boo and these very cool, intricately carved jack-o-lanterns light the way for people to go through Zoo Boo,’ says Great Plains Zoo CEO Elizabeth Whealy.

Zoo Boo starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and runs all weekend long. For those interested, tickets are on sale now and children two and under get in free.