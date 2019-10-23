Billeter Likes Chemistry on Young Augie Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana men’s basketball quite often had 5 freshmen on the floor at the same time last year. The loss of A.J. Plitzuweit who transferred to USD will be felt, but this is still a very young and talented team. And head coach Tom Billeter really likes what he’s got with this group. “We have really good chemistry; these guys get along well. They do a very good job, so far, of adjusting to each other. I’ll throw different combinations out there, we’re throwing different teams out there. They don’t seem all worked up or wrapped in “I’m a starter’ or not a starter or any of that right now.”