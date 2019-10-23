Brookings Businesses Already Feeling the GameDay Rush

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. – Football fans aren’t the only ones who are excited about the highly anticipated game this weekend. A Brookings business is already feeling the “GameDay” rush.

With the Dakota Marker game only days away and ESPN’s College GameDay coming to town, businesses in Brookings like Outlaw Graphics have been keeping pretty busy.

“Snowballing as the days go on,” says Chris Bisgard, a graphics designer for Outlaw Graphics.

Outlaw Graphics says it has done work for Coca-Cola for years.

So when the corporation found out the location of College GameDay, they called Outlaw Graphics right away.

“Once the discussion started going, realized that the product was 40-some posters, 8 large banners,” and they had to be done by the next day.

“It became a huge push overnight to get them done… We’ve been known to just do what it takes to get it done.”

Printing 40 posters might not seem like a time-consuming task, but there’s a process.

“Print a pair of them in about 10 minutes,” which will add up to a few hours, “But then there’s the drying time and the trimming time and the preparation to get it to that point. And then the banners along with them, another few hours. They require a little more work to get them hemmed…so they could be hung.”

“The Dakota Marker game with NDSU is a huge event anyway, compound that with all the work they’ve thrown on.”

Needless to say, they’re pretty busy, “which is great… it’s fun, it’s fun to be a part of the whole hype in town,” and to be a part of an opportunity that puts Brookings and its businesses on a national platform.

“It’s obviously exposure for the community that a lot of those people would’ve never known who we are or where we are.”

“It’s huge. Everybody in town was just blown away. NDSU fans coming to town is already a big event, so you compound it with a GameDay it’s gonna be nuts.”

A day that not only athletics will benefit from, “There’s gonna be a huge influx of people in town and they’re all gonna be spending money and promoting local business and the economy so, I think it’s good all the way around not just for the athletic portion of it but all of the other businesses that benefit from it.”