College Gameday in Brookings: Things You Want to Know

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Authorities in Brookings are gearing up ahead of College Gameday’s arrival this week, and there are a few things they want you to know.

There will be no alcohol allowed at the College Gameday set the morning of the show.

The Brookings Police Department said Madery Avenue will be closed between 8th Street and 11th Street during the event.

The University Police Department said they’ll be using social media to give students safety tips, and if you are commuting to the event, there is a shuttle service that might work best for you.

Chief of the University Police Department at SDSU, Tim Heaton, said, “There is a shuttle service that is coming out of the Swiftel Center, where they can park there and get the shuttle to the game day event. After the game day event the shuttle service would bring them back to the Swiftel or bring them downtown.”