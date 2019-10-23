Jacks Know What’s at Stake Against Bison in Dakota Marker Game

BROOKINGS, SD… The fact that ESPN’s GameDay is coming to Brookings this weekend has gotten plenty of attention and will be exciting for the entire campus. And while the players and coaches are also pumped about the exposure it will give their school, they are intently focused on the game with NDSU. It’s #1 against #3 in the FCS with plenty at stake. If the Jacks can win for the 3rd time in 4 years in the Dakota Marker it would put them in first place in the Missouri Valley and give them the opportunity to host throughout the playoffs if they can win the rest of their games.

Nikey Daniel, SDSU SR. RB says: “Nothing better than in your senior year what it would be to leave a legacy on beating the Bison 3 out of 4 years in the Dakota Marker. So that’s what we’re going for and that’s what we’re going to do…”

Cade Johnson, SDSU JR. WR says: “This game is cool because both of us are in first place in the Valley right now and really when we win this game we can have home field advantage all the way through December if we finish out every game…”

John Stiegelmeier, SDSU FB Coach says: “We want to play our best. We want to play with confidence. This is our field, this is our home field, we should do that. And in the end we want to have fun because winning is fun…”

Kickoff is set for 2:00 Saturday on what should be a memorable day in Brookings.