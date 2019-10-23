Northwestern and Dordt Both Win on Home Floor

Raiders and Defenders Roll in Volleyball

ORANGE CITY & SIOUX CENTER, IA… It was GPAC volleyball night in Iowa and the hometown fans went home happy. Anna Wedel had 16 kills and the 2nd-ranked Red Raiders of Northwestern beat the College of St. Mary 3-1 to improve to 24-0. And down the road in Sioux Center, the Defenders of Dordt survived a close first set and went on to sweep 25th-ranked Morningside 3-0. Karsyn Winterfeld led the way for the 22nd-ranked Defenders with 14 kills as they improved to 16-8 for the season and 7-5 in the GPAC.