South Dakota State Embracing Hype of College GameDay Show

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier says his team is not shying away from the hoopla that ESPN’s popular Saturday morning college football show is bringing to campus.

Stiegelmeier tells 740 The Fan in Fargo that the program is embracing College GameDay’s presence for the game against rival North Dakota State. Stiegelmeier says he’s taking his players to the set before Friday’s practice in Brookings, South Dakota.

The unbeaten Bison are the top-ranked FCS team and the Jackrabbits are No. 3, losing only to undefeated FBS school Minnesota. Stiegelmeier says there’s plenty at stake, including a conference championship and playoff seeds.

GameDay featured North Dakota State in 2013 and 2014. Bison coach Matt Entz downplayed the magnitude of Saturday’s show and said his team isn’t making it “any more than it is.”