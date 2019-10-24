City’s Project T.R.I.M. Finishes First Phase

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls is testing a permanent solution to low hanging tree branches around the city.

City officials are in the second phase of Project T.R.I.M. or Tree Raising Improvement Methods. It’s an effort to make sure trees in the public right of way are being properly maintained.

Inspectors already trimmed trees in north Sioux Falls in February. Now, crews are working in the northeast part of the city.

Project leaders say this is important because low hanging branches can impact safety.

“You get emergency vehicles going down the streets, snowplows, delivery trucks. and those branches, you know, can impact those vehicles, not to mention sightlines,” said Parks Operations Manager Kelby Mieras.

Low branches are also a hazard for those walking on sidewalks. This is still just a test run. The city might permanently take over tree trimming but right now, it’s a homeowner’s responsibility.