College GameDay: Everything You Need to Know

BROOKINGS, S.D. – College GameDay is coming to Brookings and South Dakota State is busy getting prepared.

College GameDay will air live from College Green on campus ahead of the Dakota Marker game between SDSU and NDSU.

SDSU officials and Brookings officials are preparing for the big and below are a few things to know:

Location: GameDay will broadcast live from College Green Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to visit the area throughout the day for free.

The Pit: “The Pit” is an area behind the GameDay set where fans traditionally hold signs and cheer during the program. While access is free, it is generally limited to a certain number of people, and people must follow ESPN’s rules:

Screening will include bag checks, wanding and inspection of all signs

No food or drink allowed in the area

No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards

Throwing of objects is prohibited

Space will be limited in the pit area, but there will be plenty of other space to enjoy the show and come and go as they please.

Sign restrictions include:

No vulgar, political or religious signs

Signs cannot promote outside brands or websites

No signs or flags on a stick

Parking: Limited parking will be available for fans around campus. The city is offering a park and ride shuttle service Saturday morning from the Swiftel Center. You can find more information here. Parking for the game itself will be standard.

Weather: Saturday is currently forecasted to be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s. You can find the latest weather updates here.

Volunteers: The Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for volunteers to coordinate events with GameDay Saturday. Anyone interested can email Kelsey Doom at kelsey@brookingschamber.org.

Social media: SDSU is encouraging people to use the hashtags #BringTheBlue, #JackrabbitChallenge, #SDState, #DakotaMarker, and #brookingssd, and tag @CollegeGameDay, @SouthDakotaStateUniversity on Facebook, for Twitter use @CollegeGameDay and @SDState. They’re also asking people to update your Facebook cover photo with the #BringTheBlue photo.