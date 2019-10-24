Dozen Straight Wins For SDSU Soccer After Victory Over NDSU

SDSU Wins 1-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s soccer won its 12th straight contest Thursday night at Fishback Soccer Park, topping North Dakota State 1-0 in its final home game of the regular season.

The Jackrabbits (14-3, 6-0 Summit League) clinched a spot in next month’s Summit League Championship with the victory, using an eight-shot advantage in the second half to pull away. State claimed a 20-7 eight in shots for the game.

Leah Manuleleua scored the game’s only goal (her 22nd career score) and saw Marisa Schulz record an assist. Maya Hansen and Shayna Stubbs led the team with four shots, while Manuleleua and Cecilia Limongi each fired three.

Maggie Smither logged four saves in the victory, playing behind a defensive unit of Gabby Vivier-Hannay , Rachel Preston and Delaney Grant that limited the Bison to a pair of second-half shots (none on goal).

Darien Poelstra played all 90 minutes in the midfield, leading a group that teamed with the back line to stifle the Bison.

“I thought tonight was a great performance and a total team effort for 90 minutes,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “There were so many quality performances but I thought our midfielders, both central and wide, really kept us on our front foot.”

Both teams started fast, racking up 15 combined first half shots, but neither squad broke through in the opening frame. The second half saw SDSU keep up the torrid pace, but lock down on the defensive end to limit NDSU’s chances.

The pressure paid off in the 58th when Manuleleua broke the stalemate. After Schulz beat a defender to the goal line, the Dakota Dunes native sent a low cross into the box. The ball skipped past a charging Hansen and looked to be a near-miss for SDSU, but Manuleleua battled her way through a pack of defenders to send a one-touch shot into the net.

South Dakota State never let up, limiting the Bison from mounting a serious comeback while riding out the clock.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 11-11-3 against North Dakota State.

Leah Manuleleua pulled into a tie for first in the league with 10 goals, and matched the league’s single-season, game-winning goals mark (seven).

SDSU has won 12 consecutive games, all by shutout, and broke a league record with its 14th shutout of the season.

Delaney Grant played all 90 minutes in her first-career start.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for Vermillion Sunday for a South Dakota Corn Showdown Series matchup with South Dakota. The Jackrabbits and Coyotes kick at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics