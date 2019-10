FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Dell Rapids Take Two!

The Final Stop Of The Regular Season Hypes Up Dell Rapids vs. Tea!

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — For the final stop of KDLT Tailgate Tour in the 2019 regular season we return to Dell Rapids where the 2nd-ranked Quarriers host the top ranked Titans in a big 11A showdown to end the season! We’ll preview the game, get the KDLT Sports Puppy’s Pick PLUS hear from the Minnesota Vikings as they get set to face Washington!