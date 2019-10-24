FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 9 (10-24-19)

Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Week In South Dakota Prep Football!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s playoff time for some and the end of the regular season for others in Week 9 of Football Friday! Click on the video viewer for all the results and FUN from South Dakota prep football featuring highlights from 12 games:

-Washington @ Roosevelt

-RC Central @ Lincoln

-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley

-Harrisburg @ O’Gorman

-Tea @ Dell Rapids

-Canton @ West Central

-Hot Springs @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Estelline/Hendricks @ Colman-Egan

-Alcester-Hudson @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary (In Chester)

-Arlington/Lake Preston @ Viborg-Hurley

-Baltic @ Parker

-O-R-R @ Canistota/Freeman