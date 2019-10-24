FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 9 (10-24-19)
Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Week In South Dakota Prep Football!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s playoff time for some and the end of the regular season for others in Week 9 of Football Friday! Click on the video viewer for all the results and FUN from South Dakota prep football featuring highlights from 12 games:
-Washington @ Roosevelt
-RC Central @ Lincoln
-RC Stevens @ Brandon Valley
-Harrisburg @ O’Gorman
-Tea @ Dell Rapids
-Canton @ West Central
-Hot Springs @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
-Estelline/Hendricks @ Colman-Egan
-Alcester-Hudson @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary (In Chester)
-Arlington/Lake Preston @ Viborg-Hurley
-Baltic @ Parker
-O-R-R @ Canistota/Freeman