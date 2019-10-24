Halloween Safety Tip: Check Sex Offender Registry Before Trick-or-Treating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Halloween is just around the corner and you’ve probably talked to your kids about being safe. However, you might want to include an important resource in preparing for trick-or-treating.

In some states there are laws like the “no candy law” that prohibits sex offenders from passing out candy on Halloween. However, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department, South Dakota has no laws regulating sex offenders and Halloween.

“We don’t have anything like that in South Dakota. We’ve never really had issues with sex offenders on Halloween,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

However, if you are concerned about whose living in your neighborhood, South Dakota has a database where you can do some checking. Just go to sor.sd.gov.

“That website lists all sex offenders in South Dakota and there’s a map that makes it really convenient to be able to search particular areas,” said Officer Clemens.

You can search by neighborhood, county or city. There are currently over 1100 registered sex offenders in Sioux Falls.

Erik Premer has already been making preparations for his two year-old daughter Lily’s first Halloween.

“We have plans for if she gets cold. We’ll go to a convalescent home or the mall or something like that,” said Premer.

He hadn’t heard of the registry, but now that he knows about it, he says he’s going to check it before going trick-or-treating.

“I like to consider myself one that’s not easily scared by things, whether it be the media or just in general, but at the same time, whether I’m afraid or not I’m going to do everything in my power to keep my daughter out of any even potential dangerous situations,” said Premer.

Police say if you do see something suspicious this Halloween make sure to report it.

Officer Clemens also suggests that trick-or-treaters watch for cars, wear bright or reflective clothing, and carry flashlights or glow sticks.