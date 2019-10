Jimmy Carter Out of Hospital After Treatment for Fall

FILE- Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter has been hospitalized after an another fall at his home in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ATLANTA (AP) – Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall.

The Carter Center said in a statement Thursday that the former president had been released from a hospital and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The 95-year-old Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history.