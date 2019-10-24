Scoreboard Thursday, October 24th
Scoreboard Thursday, October 24th
Scoreboard Thursday, October 24th
NFL
Vikings 19, Washington 9
NHL
Nashville 4, Wild 0
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1, NDSU 0 *12th straight win
South Dakota 4, Omaha 2 *Willer 2 goals
Jamestown 3, Dordt 0
Men’s Soccer
Jamestown 0, Dordt 0
Men’s Basketball
Mount Marty 86, Waldorf 82
H.S. Volleyball
Minnesota AA Section 3
Jackson County Central 3, St. James 0
Marshall 3, Worthington 0
Pipestone 3, Luverne 0
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Brandon Valley 28, Rapid City Stevens 7
Brookings 44, Yankton 14
Canton 28, West Central 7
Custer 70, Pine Ridge 6
Dakota Valley 7, Tri-Valley 6
Dell Rapids 22, Tea Area 21
Huron 51, Mitchell, Colo. 17
Lennox 55, Vermillion 27
Madison 27, Sioux Falls Christian 0
Pierre 61, Douglas 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Rapid City Central 50
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 37, Harrisburg 15
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Watertown 44, Aberdeen Central 41, 2OT
Class 11B Playoffs
First Round
Bridgewater-Emery 36, Hot Springs 0
McCook Central/Montrose 47, Stanley County 19
Mobridge-Pollock 40, Garretson 13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34, Chamberlain 7
Sioux Valley 60, Sisseton 8
St. Thomas More 23, Elk Point-Jefferson 3
Webster 24, Groton Area 6
Winner 60, Lead-Deadwood 7
Class 9AA Playoffs
First Round
Baltic 26, Parker 20
Bon Homme 54, Parkston 0
Deuel 45, Florence/Henry 0
Hamlin 48, Dakota Hills 34
Jones County/White River 50, Menno/Marion 29
Lemmon/McIntosh 78, Rapid City Christian 8
Platte-Geddes 26, Hanson 22
Viborg-Hurley 56, Arlington/Lake Preston 8
Class 9A Playoffs
First Round
Britton-Hecla 74, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 20
Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 14
Canistota-Freeman 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16
Gregory 47, Lyman 12
Howard 35, DeSmet 0
Sully Buttes 64, New Underwood 14
Warner 50, Timber Lake 0
Wall 28, Philip 20
Class 9B Playoffs
First Round
Colman-Egan 58, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Alcester-Hudson 30
Harding County 52, Dupree 0
Herreid/Selby Area 44, Langford 20
Irene-Wakonda 60, Corsica/Stickney 30
Scotland 28, Hitchcock-Tulare 6
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Faulkton 28
Kadoka 42, Faith 22
All Nations Conference
Quarterfinal
Crow Creek 54, Flandreau Indian 0
Lower Brule 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6