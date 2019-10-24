Volunteers at Bishop Dudley House Sleep Outside to Raise Awareness for the Homeless

SIOUX FALLS, SD – As the temperatures drop, those without homes are scrambling to find any way to stay warm. It can be hard for many of us to imagine what that’s like, but one group is willing to try.

Tonight from nine o’clock until five am tomorrow morning fourteen people will be sleeping inside this tent, to see what it’s really like to be living homeless during the winter months.

It’s the Bishop Dudley hospitality house’s largest fundraiser of the year and it’s an eye-opening experience for many that participate according to Madeline Shields, the Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley House. “The sights, the sounds, the noise you know with the bars are closing at one or one thirty and there are people out in the streets and the noise, the railroad tracks, which are just down the street from us on eighth street.”

Even though these conditions are far from ideal, Shields says it’s still only a taste of what true homelessness is like. “This is really awareness for people. What it’s like to be out in the elements at night and by no means are our participants really experiencing homelessness. It’s a simulation.”

This is Katie Fritz’s first year volunteering.

“I think Sioux Falls is changing so fast and has changed so much. I’ve lived here for almost twenty five years now and I come from a big city. I come from the Twin Cities and homelessness has been an issue there for so long and homelessness is really becoming an issue here unfortunately.”

By stepping into their shoes, volunteers like Katie hope to spread the word on Sioux Falls’ homeless population.

Participants will bring warm clothes, a sleeping bag, and a pillow.

This is also a fundraiser for the Bishop Dudley house.

People and businesses donate money to sponsor the event, which helps the shelter pay its yearly operating costs.