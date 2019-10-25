Authorities: One Driver Injured in Fuel Tanker vs. SUV Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the semi fuel tanker was heading southbound on Cliff Avenue and attempted to turn right onto 271st Street at around 9 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the semi had to swing wide to safely make the turn when an SUV, also heading southbound, attempted to pass the semi before the two collided.

The driver of the SUV was trapped and had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was cited for no driver’s license and no insurance.

Authorities say the fuel tanker was empty at the time of the crash and that no hazardous materials were spilled.