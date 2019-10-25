College GameDay Kicks Off with College Football Live Taping

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The College GameDay crew recorded an episode of College Football Live in front of a full house on the South Dakota State campus.

Thousands of people showed up to the College Green for College GameDay. There were rows of people trying to cheer for their way onto national television.

College Football Live started at 2 this afternoon and it gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come Saturday.

There was no shortage of the famous College Football signs in the air. The pride of the Dakota’s joined the dance and cheer team for some extra school spirit. Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier was interviewed and he even brought the entire football team with him.

Also, Home Depot held a cornhole tournament where the winners got their own custom set of College GameDay cornhole boards along with four backstage passes for the show.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. There is more people wearing blue in this town than I’ve seen in my last three years and before that whenever I came up here. It’s a great feeling,” says SDSU Junior Jordan Kerns.

You can feel the passion and excitement of Jackrabbit fans and I expect Saturday to be even more electric than today.