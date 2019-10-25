Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley Dynasties Continue At State A Cheer And Dance

AA Competition Tomorrow

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ABERDEEN, S.D. — Same as it ever was when it comes to the State A Cheer & Dance meet.

For the 13th straight year Sioux Valley won the Grand Cheer Championship while Dakota Valley took the Grand Dance Championship for the 10th straight year during competition on Friday night in Aberdeen.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are below:

STATE A CHEER & DANCE

GRAND DANCE STANDINGS

1. Dakota Valley (279.83)

2. Platte-Geddes (226)

3. Winner (207.17)

4. Gregory (202.67)

5. St. Thomas More (200.83)

Pom, Jazz & Kick Champion-Dakota Valley

Hip Hop Champion-Winner

GRAND CHEER STANDINGS

1. Sioux Valley

2. Dell Rapids

3. Dakota Valley

4. Winner

5. Platte Geddes

-Small Cheer Champion-Parkston

-NOTE: No Team Scores Released As Of 11 PM