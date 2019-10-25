Lincoln Co. Deputy Recognized for Helping Man Tie a Tie Before Court

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Lincoln County Deputy is being recognized for going beyond the call of duty.

Deputy Lowell Nelson was pictured in the courthouse this week helping a man tie his tie before court. Deputy Nelson is being recognized on social media for lending the helping hand.

The post on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the job is not always about enforcing the law. It goes on to say gestures like this can make a big difference.