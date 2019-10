O’Gorman Sweeps Sioux Falls Christian

Knights Win City Clash Between AA & A Volleyball Powers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman, ranked second in Class AA volleyball, swept the top-ranked team in Class A, Sioux Falls Christian, on Friday night in their gym in prep volleyball action in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!