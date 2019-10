Scoreboard Friday, October 25th

Share this...

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25TH, 2019

USHL

Muskegon 4, Stampede 2

H.S. Football

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6

Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 22

MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 7

Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19

H.S. Volleyball

Aberdeen Christian def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20

Alcester-Hudson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

Avon def. Menno, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11

Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Colome def. Centerville, 8-25, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24

Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

DeSmet def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-12, 25-8, 25-10

Deuel def. Flandreau, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15

Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Faith def. Potter County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23

Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21

Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 25-18

Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Belle Fourche, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20

Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19

McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-8, 25-19

Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 29-27

Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-15

Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Tri-Valley def. Tea Area, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-7

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

East – West Invitational Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-7, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-20

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-9

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-19

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-20

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-12

Rapid City Stevens def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-23

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-16

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-13

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-9

Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-23

New Underwood Triangular

New Underwood def. Wall, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22

New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9

White River Triangular

Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 15-12

Pine Ridge def. White River, 17-25, 33-31, 25-12, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14

H.S. CHEER & DANCE

State A Meet @ Aberdeen

GRAND DANCE STANDINGS

1. Dakota Valley (279.83)

2. Platte-Geddes (226)

3. Winner (207.17)

4. Gregory (202.67)

5. St. Thomas More (200.83)

Pom, Jazz & Kick Champion-Dakota Valley

Hip Hop Champion-Winner

GRAND CHEER STANDINGS

1. Sioux Valley

2. Dell Rapids

3. Dakota Valley

4. Winner

5. Platte Geddes

-Small Cheer Champion-Parkston

College Volleyball

USD 3, Oral Roberts 0

NDSU 3, SDSU 1

Augustana 3, Bemidji State 0

Northern State 3, Mankato 1

St. Cloud State 3, SMSU 1

Duluth 3, Sioux Falls 0

Dakota Wesleyan 3, Hastings 1

Midland 3, Mount Marty 0

Dakota State 3, Presentation 1

Women’s College Soccer

Augustana 3, Crookston 0

SMSU 3, Duluth 2

St. Cloud State 2, Sioux Falls 1

Mankato 2, Northern State 1

Men’s College Basketball

Concordia 93, Dakota State 60

Northwestern 144, Oak Hills Christian 44

Jamestown 97, Presentation 62

Dordt 100, Waldorf 63

Women’s College Basketball

Dordt 113, Waldorf 40

Mount Marty 70, York 64