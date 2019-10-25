SDSU Defense Has To Force Issue & Turnovers To Beat NDSU

Jacks Forced Four In 33-21 Victory In 2017

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. — The last time the North Dakota State Bison lost a football game, South Dakota State defeated them 33-21 in a game in which the Jacks forced four Bison turnovers.

That will likely be the formula again if history is to repeat itself. SDSU’s defense this year has been playing even better, and they’ll have to force the issue again to win and halt NDSU’s 28-game win streak.

Kickoff is at 2 PM.