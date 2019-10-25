Sioux Falls Celebrates Fall with Autumn Arts and Crafts Trade Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls convention center is going all out for fall with its Autumn Festival.

It’s an arts and crafts trade show that should bring in about 16-hundred people today through Sunday. Around 300 artists and exhibitors display and sell their handcrafted work. Plus, there are hourly gift certificate drawings, along with food and drinks.

Organizer Mary Steam says it’s an event for the whole family. “There’s so many talented people in the Midwest that are working hard and creating beautiful things. You’re not going to find this stuff anywhere else.”

The festival wraps up at 5 pm on Sunday. Any tickets purchased are good for each day of the event.