South Dakota Supreme Court Denies Rhines’ Stay of Execution Motion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that the South Dakota Supreme Court denied Charles Rhines’ motion to stay his execution.

The South Dakota Supreme Court also affirmed the dismissal of Rhines’ challenge to the written policy of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Rhines challenged the state’s lethal injections protocol.

“These decisions by the South Dakota Supreme Court brings us two steps closer to both justice and closure for the family of Donnivan Schaeffer,” said Ravnsborg. “Donnivan’s life was savagely ended by Charles Rhines, who has now been on death row for 5 years more than Donnivan lived. We continue to seek justice for Donnivan. It is time for this process to be over so the family can heal.”

Rhines was convicted of murder in 1993. Rhines murdered 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary at a Rapid City donut shop on March 8, 1992.

A Rapid City judge ruled that Charles Rhines will be executed the week of November 3.