State Raising Oft-Flooded Stretch of I-29 in Western Iowa

An excavator adds dirt to a levee near Honey Creek, Iowa, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in an attempt to contain rising flood waters from the Missouri River, swollen due to heavy rainfall upstream. The Iowa Department of Transportation warned drivers that if the river continues to rise they might have to close a portion of Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – The state is raising an oft-flooded stretch of roadway just north of Council Bluffs to help keep Interstate 29 traffic moving when floodwater threatens.

The Iowa Transportation Department says lanes in the lowest I-29 section will be raised about 2 feet and northbound lanes between the Honey Creek and Loveland exits will be raised about a foot.

A crossover between the exits is being added to give officials the option of running two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

The area has had repeated closures because of Missouri River flooding.

The more than $3 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.