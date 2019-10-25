Third Period Stuns Stampede In Loss To Muskegon

Herd Fall 4-2

Sioux Falls, S.D. – On a pink ice sheet, dyed pink to support breast cancer awareness, dawning special pink sweaters, the Sioux Falls Stampede jumped out to a 2-1 lead, but a 1:06 span in the third period put the Muskegon Lumberjacks on top 4-2 at the PREMIER Center Friday night. Brenden Olson and Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe scored in the defeat while goaltender Grant Adams made 28 of 31 saves. The Herd moves to 2-5-1 on the season.

The game opened with a special pregame ceremonial puck drop that honored 25 women, standing along the center ice line, in their fight and the continuing fight against breast cancer.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks took the ice holding a four-game winning streak and the Stampede came in off a three-point weekend. Both teams put together a strong defensive to open the period and exchanged power play opportunities with no results. The Lumberjacks broke the deadlock with a goal from Tanner Edwards, who entered the game on a four-game point streak, with 3:19 left in the period. Just as the period was a minute from expiring, Brenden Olson collected a rebound off the blocker of the Lumberjacks goaltender Noah Giesbrecht and put it in the back off the net to tie the game.

The second period opened much like the first, with strong defense and a pair of empty power play opportunities. But it was the Stampede who scored first with a goal from Isaac Hankemeyer-Howe. The second of the season from the former Moorhead, Minn. hockey player. Defenseman Evan Bushy slapped a shot from the blue line at the 13:22 mark that broke loose under the glove of Giesbrecht who failed to gain the whistle. Hankemeyer-Howe, waiting at the doorstep, picked up the loose puck and quickly put it across the goal line. The score remained 2-1 in favor of the Stampede to end the second frame.

The Lumberjacks changed their fortunes with a two-goal swing in a 1:06 span in the final frame. A faceoff infraction midway through the period put the Herd on a penalty kill and Muskegon forward Christophe Fillon quieted the crowd of 7,562 with a game-tying, power-play goal. One minute later Edwards scored his second of the game by breaking past the defense to five-hole Stampede goaltender Grant Adams. An empty-net goal made it 4-2 and put the rally out of reach.

“We needed to come out and put a couple of good shifts together and didn’t,” said Head Coach Scott Owens. “We had a chance to go up 3-1 to get the building going and we were unable to, they scored and it changed the game.”

The Stampede host the Muskegon Lumberjacks for the second game of the back-to-back series tomorrow night at the PREMIER Center on Saturday, Oct. 26 with a 7:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes for Trick-or-Treat night, sponsored by Copper Cottage. There will be trick-or-treating on the concourse prior to the game for kids. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede